Federico Donzis

Analyst, Equity Research/Fixed Income

Federico is a Dividend Research Analyst covering the Health Care sector in the Americas at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He is responsible for conducting dividend forecasting analysis across the Americas, with a primary focus on the United States and Canada. He specializes in the Health Care sector, where he analyzes industry dynamics, company financials, and capital allocation.

Federico holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from the Universidad del CEMA (UCEMA) and has successfully passed the CFA Level 1 exam in November 2024.