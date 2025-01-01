Federico Donzis

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Analyst, Equity Research/Fixed Income
Federico is a Dividend Research Analyst covering the Health Care sector in the Americas at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
He is responsible for conducting dividend forecasting analysis across the Americas, with a primary focus on the United States and Canada. He specializes in the Health Care sector, where he analyzes industry dynamics, company financials, and capital allocation.
Federico holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from the Universidad del CEMA (UCEMA) and has successfully passed the CFA Level 1 exam in November 2024.