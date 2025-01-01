Fayga Delbem

Head of Credit

Fayga Czerniakowski Delbem is a partner and head of the credit desk at Itaú Asset, with R$495 billion under management, including high-grade and high-yield credit funds, in traditional mandates, pension funds, infrastructure funds and FIDCs. Additionally, Fayga coordinates the credit working groups at ANBIMA and AMEC. In the financial market since 2010, Fayga worked at Safra Asset and BRAM – Bradesco Asset, before joining Itaú in 2017. Fayga holds a degree in business administration from EAESP-FGV, a master's degree in economics from EESP-FGV and a CFA certification.