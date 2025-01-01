Fabiana Silva

ESG Head and Sustainable Finance

Executive with over 20 years of experience in the financial market, with strong expertise in sustainable business strategies, decarbonization, and ESG. Currently leads the ESG agenda at Banco ABC Brasil, driving the integration of environmental, social, and governance practices into the institutional strategy and positioning the bank as a relevant agent in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Holds a postgraduate degree in Tax Law from PUC-SP and in Sustainable Business from FIA, with specialization in Taxation of the Financial and Capital Markets from FGV and an MBA in Finance and ESG from Ibmec. Has a solid career in wealth management, international fundraising, capital markets, and relationships with national and global financial institutions.

Her strategic ambition is to foster sustainable businesses that connect financial performance to the generation of socio-environmental value, with an emphasis on the carbon market, green finance, and climate solutions for Banco ABC Brasil's clients.

In 2015, she was selected to represent Brazil in the Fortune-U.S. Department of State Global Women’s Mentoring Partnership program, an initiative that connects young female leaders from emerging countries with senior executives in the United States. During the immersion, she was mentored by Karen Peetz, former CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, and had the opportunity to meet Hillary Clinton, the program's founder.

In 2024, she was invited by Harvard University to speak about Brazil's leadership in the global decarbonization agenda, highlighting the strategic role of the Amazon biome and Banco ABC Brasil's efforts in developing financial solutions aimed at climate transition.

As a leader at the forefront of the ESG agenda at ABC Brasil, she works on consolidating a data-driven decarbonization strategy, strengthening the offering of sustainab