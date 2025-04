Global Data Platform Manager, BC Partners

Evgenia Clark is an accomplished Finance and Technology Executive with over 15 years of experience in driving enterprise-wide digital transformation initiatives, among which Portfolio Monitoring. As a qualified accountant and a Digital Transformation Strategist, Evgenia was responsible for implementing portfolio monitoring for BC Partners.



Evgenia has a proven track record of implementing best-in-class financial systems, iLevel among the list, and data platforms that streamline workflows, optimise reporting processes at scale and deliver insights.