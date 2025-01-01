Head of ChartIQ

With 26 years of experience in product management and UX design, Eugene Sorenson is a leader in financial information visualization. He heads the ChartIQ business unit at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which provides rich visual analytics for internal and external market intelligence applications. Eugene has a background as a trader, analyst, and broker, which gives him a unique insight into the workflow and data needs of financial market users. He was also instrumental in developing the business strategy and UX design for Bloomberg’s foundational applications, especially its charting and technical analysis tool.