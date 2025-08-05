Senior Research Analyst, Workforce Productivity & Collaboration

Ethan Ray is a senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he contributes to the Workforce Productivity & Collaboration practice within the 451 Research team. Ethan leads research on employee experience technologies, performance and talent management systems, human capital management tools, and people analytics platforms, with a particular focus on how data and behavioral science drive organizational effectiveness.

Ethan joined S&P Global Market Intelligence in July 2025. Prior to this, he was a senior people scientist at Culture Amp, where he served as a strategic adviser to HR teams and senior leaders on evidence-based employee survey strategies and performance management initiatives. He also held roles in talent management at New York Life Insurance Company and served as an adjunct faculty member at Baruch College, where he taught courses in organizational psychology.

Ethan holds a Bachelor of Science in Biobehavioral Health from Pennsylvania State University, a Master of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from Baruch College, and a Ph.D. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology from The Graduate Center, City University of New York. During his Ph.D. studies, his research focused on the intersection of technology and employee dynamics, particularly examining biases in asynchronous video interviews and perceptions of leadership in remote work environments.