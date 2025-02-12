Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Erica Lopez

Client Success Manager

Erica Lopez has been with Visible Alpha since 2019, serving as a Client Success Manager. 

Erica Lopez has been with Visible Alpha since 2019, serving as a Client Success Manager. Throughout her tenure, she has collaborated with various departments to enhance the client experience and contribute to key product improvements. With over six years of experience in client management, Erica brings a wealth of expertise to her role. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Bryant University.