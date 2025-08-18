Director of the Equity Product team within Primary Markets Group

Eric Riebesell is a Director on the Equity Product team within Primary Markets Group at S&P Global, bringing nearly two decades of experience in capital markets and product management. Beginning his career at Dealogic in 2005, Eric has been with S&P Global via Ipreo since 2008. Over the years, he has successfully led numerous implementations across Equity products. Known for his problem-solving skills, Eric advocates for the best solutions that align with the firm's vision, ensuring accountability and collaboration among his team and counterparts.