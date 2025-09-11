Fixed Income Specialist, Index Investment Strategy

Eric Pettinelli is Fixed Income Specialist, Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). The Index Investment Strategy team provides research and commentary on the entire S&P DJI product set, including U.S. and global equities, commodities, fixed income and economic indices.

Prior to joining S&P DJI in 2025, Eric worked at KBRA, where he rated fund finance private credit transactions. Eric previously worked in esoteric asset-backed securities at S&P Global Ratings and Corporate and Investment Banking at BNP Paribas.

Eric holds an MBA from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Science with honors from Rutgers University.