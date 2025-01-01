Buy Side Account Manager, Visible Alpha

Ellie Klein is an Account Manager at S&P Global Market Intelligence where she works closely with clients to drive product adoption, engagement, and strategic growth across accounts. With a background in finance and economics, Ellie brings deep expertise in capital markets and a strong understanding of client needs within the financial services industry. Ellie studied finance at Fordham University and prior to joining S&P she worked for companies such as Betterment and Wells Fargo.