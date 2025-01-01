Research Analyst, Metals & Mining Research

Elias Saba is an Analyst based in Toronto, Canada, working under the Metals and Mining Research Team at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The team offers analytical services covering various metals and corporate financials within the sector. Elias is also a contributor to the quarterly SOTM publication.

His prior experiences include working within the mining technology, and civil construction sectors.

Elias holds a B.Sc. Majoring in Geological Studies.