Elad Spiegelman

Director, Business Development

Elad is a Director of Business Development in S&P Marker Intelligence. Elad is in charge of managing the Pronto products, mainly dealing with structuring unstructured data. Prior to that, Elad was Co-Founder and CPO at Pronto, which was acquired by S&P Global in 2024, and Co-Founder at Darrow AI, a legal tech company.

Elad has a vast experience in fusing complex knowledge domains with AI, coming from on-the-ground business experience.

Elad hold an LLB (first in class) and an MBA from Hebrew University.