Edward McKeon

Senior Director, Private Markets & Assessments

Ed is a Senior Director in the Credit & Risk Solutions team of S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Singapore.

Since joining in 2012, he has managed and participated in the development, implementation, and validation of Basel II internal ratings systems, including Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) for low-default asset classes, for numerous clients across the EMEA and APAC regions. Ed leads the team in APAC, since 2022. Prior to this he was heading ASEAN & Pacific operations, since 2017 and was part of the EMEA team in London, charged with managing our financial institutions (both banking and non-banking) Probability of Default (PD) solutions and delivering PD complex solutions and consultative assignments for Banks. Ed holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting & Finance from Durham University. Ed also holds a postgraduate Masters in Science (MSc) in Investment Analysis from Aston University.