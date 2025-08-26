Analyst, Mine Economics & Emissions

Dyan is an Analyst from Metals and Mining Research Mine Economics Team based in the Philippines. The team specializes in developing discount cash flow models that assess production costs and emissions across various mines and commodities. A licensed metallurgical engineer, Dyan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of the Philippines. Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights, she gained extensive onsite experience as a plant metallurgist at several copper and gold mines in the country.