Managing Director, Global Head of ESG Indices

Jaspreet Duhra is Managing Director and Global Head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI).

Jaspreet is involved in the design, methodology, and strategic direction of S&P DJI ESG Indices globally, as well as working closely with the Global Research & Design, Sales, and Marketing departments to bring new indices to market. S&P DJI caters to a diverse spectrum of ESG investing needs, from best-in-class approaches like ESG Elite, to broad-market ESG alternatives to mainstream indices like the S&P 500® ESG Index.



Before joining S&P DJI in 2019, Jaspreet worked as an ESG Product Specialist at ISS, as the Head of the U.K. office at oekom research, and in business development, account management, and analyst roles at Eiris.



Jaspreet holds a BSc in geography and geology from the University of Manchester and an MSc in environmental technology (business and environment) from Imperial College London.