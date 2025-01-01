Senior Advisor

Drew Marcus has been a Senior Advisor at Guggenheim Securities since 2017. Drew has focused on media, sports and technology during his entire career which has included roles as an analyst, banker, portfolio manager and venture capitalist. ​​ Additionally, he is Managing Partner of Sugarloaf Rock Capital, which invests in TMT, Sports and Consumer companies, and serves as a Venture Advisor at Walden Venture Capital. He has been involved in over $150 billion of deals.

Drew was Founder, CEO and Portfolio Manager of SLRC Media Opportunities Fund from 2009-2016. The Fund focused on long term investing in public equity and debt securities in the TMT sectors. Drew was Vice Chairman of Global Banking at Deutsche Bank from 2005-2008. He was previously Managing Director, Global Head of Media Research and Senior Media Analyst. Drew joined Alex. Brown Inc. in 1992 as a founder of its Media Group, which was subsequently acquired by Deutsche Bank. Prior to that, he was in the Media and Technology Research Group at Kidder Peabody.

During his 20 years as an analyst, Drew covered the radio and TV broadcasting, outdoor and entertainment sectors. He was ranked as the number one Broadcasting Analyst in surveys conducted by Institutional Investor. In addition, he is an eight-time Institutional Investor “All American” and a six-time Wall Street Journal "Master Stock Picker.”

Mr. Marcus is on the Endowment Committee at the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation and on the Advisory Board at the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich. In addition, he is on the University of Michigan Economics Leadership Council. Drew graduated from the University of Michigan and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.