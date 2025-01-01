Senior Quantitative Research Analyst - Private Markets

Drew Bowers serves as a senior quantitative research analyst on the Quantitative Research & Solutions team (QRS) at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, he leads research projects to engineer new tools and techniques that enable clients to generate solutions from our data. These offerings bring the breadth of S&P’s data estate together to offer novel insights to solve the challenges of today’s markets.

Drew brings a unique blend of data and technical expertise to the QRS team. Before joining QRS, Drew was part of the data management organization, focused on business sector and reference data. Drew joined S&P Global in 2015 through the SNL acquisition, where he began working in 2012. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Economics from the University of Virginia.