Chief Economist, Managing Director

Dr. Lindsey Piegza is the Chief Economist for Stifel Financial. In her role Dr. Piegza translates economic data and market moving events to assist institutional and private wealth clients in better understanding today’s economy and making thoughtful investment decisions. She specializes in the research and analysis of economic trends and activity, world economies, financial markets, and monetary and fiscal policies. Prior to her role with Stifel, she was the Senior Economist for an investment bank in New York City for eight years consulting clients in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

A highly sought-after speaker across national and international forums, Dr. Piegza is often quoted in the business press. She is a regular guest on CNBC, Bloomberg, CNN and Fox Business, as well as national radio and other business news outlets.

In addition to her role with Stifel, Dr. Piegza is an instructor at the Pacific Coast Banking School (PCBS), a member of the Chicago Federal Reserve Advisory Committee, SIFMA’s Economic Advisory Roundtable Chair, and a well-respected author. She has published numerous academic papers in journals such as the Harvard Business Review and in textbooks from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Dr. Piegza is a member of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), American Economic Association (AEA), the Economic Club of Chicago and the Economic Club of New York. Dr. Piegza was also named a 2019 Women of Influence by the Chicago Business Journal. She holds two degrees from Northwestern University in political science and economics and earned her Ph.D. in economics from the City University of New York.

Dr. Piegza volunteers hosting quarterly regional events for the Stifel’s Women’s Initiate Network (WIN) and is also a volunteer court appointed advocate for abused and neglected children (CASA). A native of Chicago, she is based in Stifel’s downtown Chicago office, and resides with her husband and two small children in Wisconsin.