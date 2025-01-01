Chairman of the European Risk Management Council

Dr. Evgueni Ivantsov has a risk management career stretching over 25 years. He is the Chairman of the European Risk Management Council. He is an Advisory Board member of Financial Times’ Banking Risk & Regulation and has a monthly column in FT. Dr. Ivantsov is the author of the book "Heads or Tails: Financial Disaster, Risk Management, and Survival Strategy in the World of Extreme Risk" and his articles are regularly published in leading media outlets, including the Financial Times and The Banker.

Prior to joining the European Risk Management Council in 2017, Dr. Ivantsov held various executive positions at several global banks, including Head of Portfolio Management & Strategy at Lloyds Banking Group and Head of Global Analytics and Head of Portfolio Risk for Europe at HSBC. Evgueni was also a Member of the Advisory Board of FT Banking Risk & Regulation.

Dr. Ivantsov has also been a visiting professor at Cass Business School (now Bayes Business School, City University, London) and a visiting professor of International Economics at Boston University.