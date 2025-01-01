Laura Dong

Senior Analyst

She is primarily responsible for trend analysis of advanced automotive lighting technologies including high pixel headlamp and signaling projections, and interior & seating market forecasting for region Great China. Laura had previously work experience in a leading automotive Opto-semiconductors company as a product marketing engineer, in charge of product portfolio management, application analysis and new projects design-in.

Laura graduated from The University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, with a Master of Science degree.