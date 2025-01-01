Senior Analyst Chassis, Component Forecasts

He's the North and South America specialist on the Chassis technologies, responsible for the maintenance and creation of forecast (brakes, shock absorbers, power steering, stabilizer bar and Dynamics Domain Controller).

With 6 years of experience in the Automotive industry as a Design Engineer for the Electrics and Electronics at Stellantis as well as Process Engineer for Electrics and Electronics at Nissan.

Holding a bachelor´s degree in Mechatronics Engineering from Universidad Politécnica de Aguascalientes.