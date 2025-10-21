Research Analyst

Divya Keshwani is a Research Analyst at Kagan, a TMT Research group of S&P Global Market Intelligence, specializing in media and telecommunications across the Asia-Pacific region. She focuses on pay TV, fixed broadband, and mobile services, contributing analyses on quarterly financial and subscriber trends of APAC carriers, as well as industry developments related to connected devices, value-added services (VAS), and 4G/5G networks.

Joining S&P Global in 2025, Divya brings three years of market research experience and is the first GMC analyst based in India, covering the rapidly growing Indian and broader APAC telecom and media markets. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Mumbai, India.