Tarana Wireless, Inc.

Dirk Gates

SVP, Customer Experience

Dirk Gates is an SVP at Tarana where he spearheads the company's mission to revolutionize broadband delivery with its next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology. He's been pivotal in the global commercialization of Tarana's Gigabit 1 (G1) platform. Launched in mid-2021, the G1 platform has been adopted by hundreds of service providers worldwide, significantly expanding high-speed internet access in both mainstream and underserved communities. Prior to Tarana, Dirk founded Xircom, Inc., which achieved a $2 billion valuation, and Xirrus, Inc., a disruptor in high-performance enterprise Wi-Fi.