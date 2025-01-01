Director, Sustainability Solutions, Australia and New Zealand

Dianna works closely with key strategic clients in Australia and New Zealand to understand their sustainability data needs and identify solutions for the integration of sustainability data and analytics into client workflows and investment processes. Dianna has over 20 years of financial markets experience working in product, investment, research and commercial roles for global asset manages in Singapore including Allianz Global Investors and Schroders Investment Management, as well as Australian financial institutions including Ord Minnett.