Executive Director, Product Operations Vehicles

Debbie has more than 15 years of working experience leading global Operations and Product Management teams in several blue-chip businesses in the automotive, software and technology industries. She joined S&P Global in 2022 and before that, she led product lines in vehicle identification, vehicle valuations, WLTP and SMR at cap HPI and then Autodata, both part of Solera from 2017 to 2021.Prior to this, she worked as head of operations for Close Brother Motor Finance in the UK leading the bank digitisation of the back-office functions as well as managing credit risk in the key accounts portfolio. She is very passionate about delivering innovation that matters to customers.

In her current role she works in delivering products that support customers adapt to some of the mega trends affecting the aftermarket industry. She holds a bachelor's degree in Linguistics.