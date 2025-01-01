Senior Fixed Income Analyst

Davis Hebert joined CreditSights in 2020 and serves as co-head of High Yield Research and has primary coverage responsibilities for High Yield, Media, Cable Telecom and Satellite. Prior to CreditSights, Davis spent nearly 20 years in banking, including 13 years as a sell-side publishing analyst with Wells Fargo High Yield Research, where he was a member of the Institutional Investor All-America Fixed Income Research team from 2014 to 2019, recognized in Broadcasting & Publishing (#1 for four consecutive years), Telecom Services (ranked five consecutive years, including #2 in 2018 and Runner-Up in 2019) and Cable & Satellite (ranked four consecutive years, including #3 in 2019). He received a BSBA in finance from Appalachian State University and an MBA from Virginia Tech.

Davis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA North Carolina Society. Having covered media and communications for the duration of his career, Davis has been quoted in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, The Economist, Barron’s, Radio & Television Business Report and Multichannel News.