Consulting Analyst

David Immerman is a consulting analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is responsible for executing on a range of custom research initiatives and development of thought leadership across technology sectors including industrial IoT, digital transformation, edge computing, AI/machine learning and fintech, among others, and verticals such as manufacturing and automotive.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2022, David ran competitive intelligence at Interos, a supply chain risk management software startup. Prior to that, David served as a senior research analyst for four years at PTC, a global industrial software provider. At PTC, David conducted research initiatives including competitive intelligence and developed thought leadership content across IIoT, augmented reality, digital transformation, digital twins and technology impact on discrete manufacturers.



Prior to PTC, David was a research analyst on 451 Research’s IoT team, mostly covering smart transportation, including automotive technologies such as fleet telematics, connected cars, ADAS and automated driving.



David holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marist College.