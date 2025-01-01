Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Dave Stubbins

Product Management, Director

Dave Stubbins - Commercial Product Director. Dave has led the build out of the Notices Hub platform for S&P over the last 12months. He has previously managed Client Lifecycle and Document Digitisation products within the Regulatory and Compliance business. Dave has 15 years experience in Financial services in both Sellside and Buyside organisations, with roles in Operations, Middle Office and Business Transformation.