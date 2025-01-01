Darragh Riordan

News Desk Manager - EMEA Financials

Darragh is an editor in the Europe, Middle East and Africa Financial Institutions Group at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is responsible for coordinating exclusive features and data-driven insights on topics including M&A, corporate strategy, regulation and ESG at banks across the region.



Prior to joining the banking team, Darragh worked on the consumer and retail desk at Market Intelligence, focused on companies including Amazon.com, Tesla and LVMH. He also reported extensively on the European private equity industry while at Real Deals.