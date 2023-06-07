Principal Analyst, Connected Car and Vehicle Experience

Danielle Arellano is a Principal Research Analyst on the Connected Car and Vehicle Experience team at S&P Global Mobility.

Danielle focuses on automotive feature planning and connected car research and forecasting, covering connected services, over-the-air updates, in-vehicle app stores, and paid software updates in the North American market.

She brings a decade of experience in the automotive industry, with a background spanning engineering and product planning at a global OEM. Her experience combines technical expertise with market-driven feature strategy for connected and in-vehicle technologies.

Danielle holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.