S&P Global Mobility
Principal Analyst, Connected Car and Vehicle Experience
Danielle Arellano is a Principal Research Analyst on the Connected Car and Vehicle Experience team at S&P Global Mobility.
Danielle focuses on automotive feature planning and connected car research and forecasting, covering connected services, over-the-air updates, in-vehicle app stores, and paid software updates in the North American market.
She brings a decade of experience in the automotive industry, with a background spanning engineering and product planning at a global OEM. Her experience combines technical expertise with market-driven feature strategy for connected and in-vehicle technologies.
Danielle holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.