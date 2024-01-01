Daniel Sandberg

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Global Head of Quantitative Research & Solutions
Daniel J. Sandberg, PhD, CFA is a thought-leader at the intersection of data science, finance, and mathematics.
Daniel J. Sandberg, PhD, CFA is a thought-leader at the intersection of data science, finance, and mathematics. After 9 years studying the physical sciences, Dan decided to apply his quantitative skill set to the field of equity research. In his current role, Dan leads original research projects, validates new alternative data sets, and builds better technology for Investment Management professionals.