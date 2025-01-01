Daniel Kim

Director, CIQ Solutions Business Development

Dan is a Director in the Desktop Business Development team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has over 18 years of experience in product management in financial services software and currently focuses on the go-to-market strategy for the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform across various segments, including Investment Banking, Private Equity, Commercial Banks, Academics, and Governments. Before S&P, he previously worked at Jefferies, Refinitiv, and FactSet in different product management roles.