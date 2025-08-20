Head of Product, iLEVEL

Dan Gorlick is Head of Product for iLEVEL, S&P Global Market Intelligence’s operating system for private markets. Dan’s responsibilities include leading the product strategy for the suite of software, data, and managed services offerings that provide asset allocators and managers with the deal sourcing, portfolio management, data management, valuation and reporting capabilities needed to power the private investment lifecycle.

Dan joined S&P Global from Google, where he was the Product Lead focused on scaling data-driven decision-making through bringing the time required to access data & analytic assets from GCP's exabyte-scale data platform from days to minutes across ~1000s of Monthly Active Googlers.



Prior to joining Google, Dan spent over a decade at BlackRock working across Client Management, Client Service, and Product Management roles focused on building and supporting the growth of the eFront & Aladdin platforms.



Dan received a degree in Economics from Rutgers University and is a CAIA Charterholder.