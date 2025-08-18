Product Manager of Equities team within Primary Markets Group

Dalton Hoskins is a Product Manager on the Equities team within Primary Markets Group at S&P Global Market Intelligence, leveraging over 6 years of experience in the Capital Markets space. He has spearheaded critical initiatives within the Equity Bookbuild platform, focusing on book building and settlement workflows in collaboration with the US and Global Banks. These initiatives aim to modernize our product offerings, solidify our market position, and unlock new growth opportunities. With a keen interest in AI and having completed Level 1 of the CFA Program, Dalton is actively engaged in initiatives that harness artificial intelligence to innovate and enhance financial services.