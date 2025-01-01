Director of Product Management - Energy

Curt Ophaug-Johansen, Director of Energy Product Management with S&P Global Commodity Insights, has over 26 years’ experience in the energy information business services field.

Throughout his career, he has built a variety of information services products for FT Energy, Platts, SNL Energy, and S&P Global. These solutions span the coal, natural gas, power, and renewable energy sectors and provide essential industry insights. Curt specializes in the collection, standardization and analysis of complex financial and operational energy data. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and received an MBA in Integrated Marketing Strategy from Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver.