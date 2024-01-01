Principal Analyst, China Steel

Crystal Hao is a Principal Analyst covering China steel in S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Ferrous Markets team. She specializes in global iron and steel market analysis, with a focus on supply-demand fundamentals and analytical modeling to assess market trends from a worldwide perspective.

Crystal has more than seven years of experience at S&P Global and 14 years’ experience across the iron and steel industry. She is recognized for applying strong quantitative and analytical approaches to develop market models and translate complex industry dynamics into actionable insights with a global market lens.

Prior to joining S&P Global, she was a pricing reporter at Argus, where she built deep expertise in the iron ore market through extensive price reporting and market intelligence work. Crystal holds an MBA from the China Central University of Finance and Economics.