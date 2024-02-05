Lewis Cooper

Head of Strategy and Market Development, Financial Institutions, Global Risk & Economics

Lewis is an experienced product management professional and currently leads Strategy and Market Development for the Global Risk & Economics practice at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, he oversees the development and strategy of data and insight solutions across Economics, Country Risk, and timely indicators such as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

Lewis provides his expertise and insights to customers to support their decisions, with a focus on servicing clients across the buy-side, sell-side, commercial and central banks, and professional services. Previously, he was the global product lead for the PMI service and is a subject matter expert on the PMI.

He has a background in economics and previously worked as an economist covering the PMI surveys, where he was responsible for the production of monthly reports, research and analysis. He joined S&P Global in 2019 and holds a BSc in Economics from Kingston University, London, and an MSc in Economics from the University of Reading. Lewis is based in the UK.