Global Head of Credit Solutions

Clemens Thym leads the Credit Solutions business that develops desktop, feed and API platforms such as the flagship RatingsDirect® and RatingsXpress ® products which distribute S&P Global Ratings data and research to investors, investment and commercial banks, insurance, non-financial corporates, and a range of government and other entities. He leads the product, content, operations, and market development teams.

Prior to that he was the Chief Operating Officer for China, responsible for setting up the domestic operations for S&P Global’s China market entry, including domestic ratings, market intelligence , finance, people, technology and PMO functions, and drive integrated execution of the SPGI China strategy and business plans, steward strategic partnerships, and market development.

Previously, Clemens held various roles in APAC and Europe to grow the businesses of Risk Solutions, Capital IQ, Credit Solutions and Risk Services in analytical, consulting, product management, and commercial capacities.

Clemens holds a Masters in International Economics and Finance of the University of Innsbruck (Austria).