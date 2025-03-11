Claire McGloin

S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Customer Success Manager, Capital Markets
Claire works at S&P Global in the Customer Success Team after working in the Client Services team. She has been working closely with Investment Management and Private Equity clients based in Europe to optimize their workflow through Capital IQ Pro.