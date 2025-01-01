Claire Lahoud

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Head of Risk and Valuations Services - MEA
Claire is a regional Director with 16+ years of global experience in international banking, broader financial services and technology markets. Proven record of accomplishment in building high impact sales, new business generation across Emerging Markets. Helped over 500 institutions in over 40 countries in Emerging Markets to achieve their goals.