Chung Shern Yen

APAC Lead - Cappitech

Chung Shern (CS) oversees Cappitech Managed Services for S&P Global Market Intelligence in APAC, leading our consulting team to help clients navigate confidently through the APAC regulatory reporting landscape and stay ahead of the compliance curve.

Chung Shern (CS) oversees Cappitech Managed Services for S&P Global Market Intelligence in APAC, leading our consulting team to help clients navigate confidently through the APAC regulatory reporting landscape and stay ahead of the compliance curve. CS brings over 15 years of transaction reporting and operations subject matter expertise. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, CS spent four years at Standard Chartered Bank, heading its Regulatory Operations in APAC.