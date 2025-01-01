Head of iLEVEL, S&P Global

Chris Sparenberg is head of business for iLEVEL, our portfolio monitoring solution which is used by more than 700 asset managers and allocators. He is responsible for the growth and strategic direction of the business.



During his time with Market Intelligence, Chris has contributed to the development and execution of the firm’s private markets strategic, including responsibility for go-to-market, sales enablement, product strategy, strategic client development, and synergies.



Before Market Intelligence, Chris spent 5 years at Cambridge Associates in portfolio monitoring and quantitative due diligence, where he was also responsible for the production and distribution of Cambridge’s Private Investments benchmarks. Chris also held roles in Product and Data Strategy at eVestment/Nasdaq and Juniper Square.