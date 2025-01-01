Executive Director of Product Innovation, Issuer Solutions

Chris Blake is an Executive Director of Advisory Innovation & Technology, within the Investor Relations Solutions team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Chris has over a decade of experience working with Investor Relations teams in various roles across IPREO, IHS Markit, and now S&P Global Market Intelligence. Throughout his career he has provided insights and thought leadership to investor relations teams, through shareholder surveillance, targeting, and digital solutions. In his oversight of innovation for investor relations advisory services, he has helped to evolve the tools, content, and workflow across the S&P Investor Relations businesses. In this role he has helped to build and develop tools in the that leverage machine learning, data science, and natural language processing & generation. He also currently authors a monthly Insights Report on Capital Flows across the capital markets. Chris has contributed investor relations research for IR Magazine, Bloomberg and Institutional Investor.