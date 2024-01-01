Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Chirag Patel, CFA

Business Development Manager

Chirag works within the EMEA Capital IQ Solutions Business Development team at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He is responsible for defining and executing on go-to-market initiatives, specifically for the Investment Management segment. Before joining S&P Global in London, Chirag was a global equities product specialist at one of Canada’s largest institutional asset managers based in Toronto.