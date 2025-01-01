Specialist, FI Research

Cheska Lozano is a Specialist at the financial institutions research team for S&P Global Market Intelligence, with a primary focus on EMEA and APAC banks. Cheska has 6 years of experience as research analyst and has covered various sectors and geographies.

During her tenure, she has co-authored data-driven news and research, which includes SPGMI’s global banks asset ranking series, Europe and APAC banks short interest data dispatches, and the inaugural Europe and China banks performance ranking.

Cheska holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Applied Economics and Applied Corporate Management from De La Salle University-Manila.