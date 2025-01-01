S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
S&P Global Market Intelligence
大中华销售主管，信贷与风险服务
Cherrie 常驻香港，领导大中华区信用与风险解决方案商业销售团队。她负责新业务的销售活动。 Cherrie 自 2003 年起在 S&P Global 工作，在 S&P Global Credit Ratings 服务部门开始了他的职业生涯，专注于评级服务和风险相关解决方案的新业务开发。 Cherrie热衷于与重视独特数据和分析的客户合作，协助他们进行全面的信用风险、市场风险和操作风险评估
Cherrie 拥有纽约大学公共管理硕士学位和香港中文大学社会科学学士学位