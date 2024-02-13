Principal Analyst, Power and Renewables

In this role, Ella focuses on the market dynamics and competitive landscape in the Asia-Pacific region within the power and renewables space. As part of this work, she follows market trends and dynamics with specific focus on corporate strategies in the era of energy transition.

Prior to S&P Global, Ella worked with the Boston Consulting Group as a lead knowledge analyst with the Energy practice. Prior to that, she spent six years in power utilities including EDF Renewables China and China Huaneng Group Hong Kong Ltd, driving investment in renewable projects and monitoring power market trends in China.

Ella holds a Bachelor of Management in public administration from Sun Yat-sen University and a Master of Public Administration in Energy and Environment from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs.