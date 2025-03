Charlie Bovard

Digital Engagement & Training Lead - Product Management

Charlie is currently the Digital Engagement & Training Lead on our CIQ Solutions Business Development team, supporting Capital Markets clients in the Americas. Prior to his role within the product organization, he was a Senior Program Specialist on our Customer Experience and Marketing team. Charlie started his career with S&P on the Client Develop team supporting both Capital IQ and Capital IQ Pro platforms. He received his undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University in Virginia.