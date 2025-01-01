Chantal Michael

Director, Wealth Management Channel team

Chantal is Director for the Western Region of the U.S. and Head of Canada on the Wealth Management Channel team at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI). She is responsible for educating financial advisors on benefits and strategies for index-based investing through ETFs. Her specific duties involve frequent and direct client contact through educational forums, webinars, and partner-sponsored events, and more focused delivery of S&P DJI research and content.

Chantal was formerly an Account Director at CFRA Research on the forensic research term, managing institutional client relationships with a focus on fostering client engagement and driving new business. She also performed duties at CFRA as a Sales Representative, selling independent global investment research to RIAs, individual investors, and academics. Previously, Chantal was a Business Development and Sales Executive at Diamond Mind, a K-12 payment processing company, focused on driving new sales and implementation of payment processing software to facilitate payment modernization mainly for Catholic schools. Prior to working in finance, Chantal worked in the mental health field managing programs for two separate non-profits: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake and Volunteers of America, focusing on advocating and guiding individuals with psychiatric diagnoses to re-enter the workforce.

Chantal holds a master’s degree from the University of Maryland, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida