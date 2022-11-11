Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Fernando Ceja

Senior Research Analyst, Light Vehicle Sales Forecast

He is responsible for develop Mexican and other South American countries light vehicle sales outlook providing a detailed nameplate-level forecast based on varying macroeconomic factors.

Priori to joining S&P Global Mobility, Fernando worked as Consultant at De Capital Importancia and as a Business Analyst at NAX. With 8+ years of experience tracking macroeconomic data to support decision-making processes in both public policy and business environments.

Fernando holds a master’s degree in Energy and Climate Policy from the University of Sussex, Falmer Brighton and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Santa Fe.