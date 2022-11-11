Senior Research Analyst, Light Vehicle Sales Forecast

He is responsible for develop Mexican and other South American countries light vehicle sales outlook providing a detailed nameplate-level forecast based on varying macroeconomic factors.

Priori to joining S&P Global Mobility, Fernando worked as Consultant at De Capital Importancia and as a Business Analyst at NAX. With 8+ years of experience tracking macroeconomic data to support decision-making processes in both public policy and business environments.

Fernando holds a master’s degree in Energy and Climate Policy from the University of Sussex, Falmer Brighton and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, Campus Santa Fe.